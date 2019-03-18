Death notices for March 19

Charese Leal
Charese Leal, 33, of Leavenworth, died March 11 in Kennewick.
She was born in Kennewick and lived in Kennewick for 22 years.
She was a bartender at The Roxy.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Sharon L. Wade
Sharon LaVon Wade, 78, of Sunnyside, died March 15 in Sunnyside.
She was born in Nyssa, Ore., and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.
She was a retired home health care provider.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
David J. Leary
David James Leary, 53, of Zillah, died March 15 in Yakima.
He was born in Seattle and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.
He was a police officer.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Coy O. Jarrett
Coy Odes Jarrett, 85, of Kennewick, died March 14 in Kennewick.
He was born in Black Oak, Ark., and lived in Kennewick for 65 years.
He was a retired government buyer for the Department of Energy.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Martha Van Leuven
Martha Van Leuven, 97, of Richland, died March 14 in Richland.
She was born in Minneapolis, Minn., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1996.
She was a homemaker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Sharon Karback
Sharon Karback, 74, of Benton City, died March 17 in Benton City.
She was born in Pana, Ill., and lived in the Tri-City area since 2001.
She retired from work in retail claims at Walmart.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Frances E. Younce
Frances Edna Younce, 76, died March 17 at home in Pasco.
She was born in Port Angeles and lived in the Tri-City area since 1966.
She was a retired social worker for the Department of Social and Health Services.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Joan K. Babad
Joan K. Babad, 85, of Kennewick, died March 17 in Kennewick.
She was born in Richmond, Ky., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1974.
She was a homemaker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments