Death Notices

Death notices for March 16

By Tri-City Herald staff

March 15, 2019 05:49 PM

Maxine Van Pelt

Maxine Van Pelt, 83, of Kennewick, died March 13 in Kennewick.

She was born in Plainview, Ark., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 55 years.

She was a bookkeeper.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sue A. Eubanks

Sue Anne Eubanks, 63, of Kennewick, died Mar 14 in Kennewick.

She was born in Kennewick and lived in the Tri-Cities her entire life.

She was a retired secretary at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

