Death notices for March 16

Maxine Van Pelt
Maxine Van Pelt, 83, of Kennewick, died March 13 in Kennewick.
She was born in Plainview, Ark., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 55 years.
She was a bookkeeper.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Sue A. Eubanks
Sue Anne Eubanks, 63, of Kennewick, died Mar 14 in Kennewick.
She was born in Kennewick and lived in the Tri-Cities her entire life.
She was a retired secretary at Hanford.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
