Death notices for March 15

Kenneth Ferguson
Kenneth Ferguson, 79, of Kennewick, died March 12 in Kennewick.
He was born in Colfax and lived in Kennewick for 35 years.
He was a retired lineman.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Noe Perez Cruz
Noe Perez Cruz, 37, of Pasco, died March 10 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland after a car accident.
He was born in Oaxaca, Mexico, and lived in Pasco for 28 years.
He was a janitor for Alliance Property Services.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Melvin D. Campbell
Melvin Dee Campbell, 86, of West Richland, died March 11 in West Richland.
He was born in Juniper, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1978.
He was a retired soil physicist for Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Linda S. Milburn
Linda Sue Milburn, 70, of Kennewick, died March 5 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.
She was born in Henderson, Texas, and lived in Kennewick for 10 years.
She retired from Leatherman Tools in Portland, Ore.
Funeral and Cremation Care, Seattle, is in charge of arrangements.
Dane E. Steiger
Dane Edward Steiger, 59, of Kennewick, died March 7 in Kennewick.
He was born in Spokane and lived in Kennewick for 10 years.
He was a window washer.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Dolores J. Forgey
Dolores Jean Forgey, 83, of Kennewick, died March 7 in Burbank.
She was born in Pasco and was a longtime Tri-City area resident.
She was a retired waitress for the Top Hat Cafe in Pasco.
Funeral and Cremation Care, Bellevue, is in charge of arrangements.
Michael T. Henry
Michael Thomas Henry, 67, died March 13 at home in Richland.
He was born in Spokane and lived in Richland for three months.
He was a co-op manager for REA Electric.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Byron W. Schubert
Byron Wade Schubert, 61, of Pasco, died March 13 in Pasco.
He was born in Riverside, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area for 25 years.
He was a carpenter.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Donna L. Townsend
Donna Lee Townsend, 65, of Paterson, died March 13 in Paterson.
She was born in San Bernardino, Calif., and lived in Paterson for more than 40 years.
She was a retired farm manager.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in charge of arrangements.
