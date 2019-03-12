Death Notices

Death notices for March 12

By Tri-City Herald staff

March 12, 2019 05:30 PM

Michael L. Ward

Michael L. Ward, 84, of Kennewick, died March 11 in Kennewick.

He was born in Bremerton and lived in the Tri-City area for 43 years.

He was a retired truck driver for Central Pre-Mix

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

James R. Hawley

James Richard Hawley, 72, of Finley, died March 11 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

He was born in Humboldt, Neb., and lived in the Tri-City area for 70 years.

He was a retired farm worker.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Larry G. Mosey

Larry Gene Mosey, 69, died March 9 at home in Prosser.

He was born in Oakland, Calif., and lived in Prosser since 2001.

He was a retired SP4 in the U.S. Army.

Prosser Funeral Home, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.

Alexander J. Valdez

Alexander Jesus Valdez, 2-year-old son of Laura Cervantes and Alex Valdez of Pasco, died March 9 in Seattle.

He was born in Richland and was a lifelong resident.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Max G. Purser

Max Gene Purser, 83, of Pasco, died March 12 in Pasco.

He was born in Logan, Utah, and lived in the Tri-City area for 77 years.

He was a retired teacher for the Pasco School District.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

David M. Martinez

David Miguel Martinez, 42, of Pasco, died March 11 in Kennewick.

He was born in Bakersfield, Calif., and lived in Pasco for 18 years.

He was a driver for Uber Eats.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Elizabeth A. Goff

Elizabeth Ann Goff, 87, of Richland, died March 7 in Richland.

She was born in McAllen, Texas, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1951.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

  Comments  