Death notices for March 12

Michael L. Ward
Michael L. Ward, 84, of Kennewick, died March 11 in Kennewick.
He was born in Bremerton and lived in the Tri-City area for 43 years.
He was a retired truck driver for Central Pre-Mix
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
James R. Hawley
James Richard Hawley, 72, of Finley, died March 11 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
He was born in Humboldt, Neb., and lived in the Tri-City area for 70 years.
He was a retired farm worker.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Larry G. Mosey
Larry Gene Mosey, 69, died March 9 at home in Prosser.
He was born in Oakland, Calif., and lived in Prosser since 2001.
He was a retired SP4 in the U.S. Army.
Prosser Funeral Home, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.
Alexander J. Valdez
Alexander Jesus Valdez, 2-year-old son of Laura Cervantes and Alex Valdez of Pasco, died March 9 in Seattle.
He was born in Richland and was a lifelong resident.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Max G. Purser
Max Gene Purser, 83, of Pasco, died March 12 in Pasco.
He was born in Logan, Utah, and lived in the Tri-City area for 77 years.
He was a retired teacher for the Pasco School District.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
David M. Martinez
David Miguel Martinez, 42, of Pasco, died March 11 in Kennewick.
He was born in Bakersfield, Calif., and lived in Pasco for 18 years.
He was a driver for Uber Eats.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Elizabeth A. Goff
Elizabeth Ann Goff, 87, of Richland, died March 7 in Richland.
She was born in McAllen, Texas, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1951.
She was a homemaker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
