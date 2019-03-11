Death notices for March 12

Alexander L. Marley
Alexander Lee Marley, 36, of Pasco, died March 10 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in Salt Lake City and lived in the Tri-City area for 32 years.
He was a construction worker.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Catherine Smith
Catherine Smith, 75, of Richland, died March 8 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
She was born in Carnegie, Pa., and lived in Richland for 25 years.
She was a homemaker.
Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Dung Dang
Dung Dang, 82, of Kennewick, died March 9 in Kennewick.
She was born in Hanoi, Vietnam, and lived in Kennewick for 27 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Helen Nostrant
Helen Nostrant, 87, of Richland, died March 7 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
She was born in St. John, Kan., and lived in Richland since 1980.
She was a homemaker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Donald B. Beagles
Donald Boyd Beagles, 77, of Kennewick, died March 9 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
He was born in Fresno, Calif., and lived in Kennewick for 26 years.
He retired from the U.S. Navy and was a technical electrician for U.S. nuclear submarines.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Jerry A. Iverson
Jerry Allen Iverson, 58, of Kennewick, died March 7 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.
He was born in Yakima and lived in Kennewick for 15 years.
He was a retired carpenter.
ezCremate.com, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas W. Thorndike Sr.
Thomas Wood Thorndike Sr., 65, of Richland, died March 9 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in Tacoma and lived in Richland for nine years.
He was a retired laborer.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Marcia A. Worman
Marcia A. Worman, 80, of Newport, died March 10 in Kennewick.
She was born in Ft. Wayne, Ind., and lived in Newport before moving to the Tri-City area two months ago.
She was a retired nurse at Petaluma Valley Hospital.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Charles Courtney
Charles Courtney, 76, of Richland, died March 8 in Kennewick.
He was born in Tulsa, Okla., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1986.
He was a retired cost analyst for Bechtel.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas A. Lyness
Thomas Arthur Lyness, 67, died March 8 at home in Kennewick.
He was born in Pasco and was a longtime Tri-City area resident.
He was a retired switchman for Burlington Northern Railroad.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Neil E. Jenne
Neil Edward Jenne, 66, of Ellensburg, died March 7 in Richland.
He was born in Richland and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.
He was a retired electrical salesman.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments