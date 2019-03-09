Deaths for March 10

Guadalupe M. Cruz
Guadalupe M. Cruz, 87, of Sunnyside, died on March 8 in Sunnyside.
Cruz was born in Leon Guanajuanto, Mexico, and was a longtime resident of the Yakima Valley.
He was a retired agriculture laborer.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Laura O. Smith
Laura O. Smith, 87, of Kennewick, died March 8 at the Life Care Center of Kennewick.
She was born in Shamrock, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1973.
She was a retired health care worker.
Life Tributes Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
