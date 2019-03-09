Death Notices

Deaths for March 10

By Tri-City Herald staff

March 09, 2019 05:02 PM

Guadalupe M. Cruz

Guadalupe M. Cruz, 87, of Sunnyside, died on March 8 in Sunnyside.

Cruz was born in Leon Guanajuanto, Mexico, and was a longtime resident of the Yakima Valley.

He was a retired agriculture laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Laura O. Smith

Laura O. Smith, 87, of Kennewick, died March 8 at the Life Care Center of Kennewick.

She was born in Shamrock, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1973.

She was a retired health care worker.

Life Tributes Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.



