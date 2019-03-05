Death notices for March 6

Kristopher L. Scott
Kristopher L. Scott, 36, of Kennewick, died March 2 in Kennewick.
He was born in Richland, and was a lifelong Kennewick resident.
He worked for Auto Zone and was an auto mechanic.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Robert E. Wilson
Robert Eugene Wilson, 72, of Kennewick, died March 2 in Kennewick.
He was born in Ellensburg, and was a longtime Lower Valley resident.
He was a diesel technician.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Merton C. Wilder
Merton Chester Wilder, 93, of West Richland, died Feb. 26 in Kennewick.
He was born in Sacramento, Calif., and lived in West Richland for 15 years.
He was a retired rancher, farmer and truck driver.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Steven L. Clark
Steven L. Clark, 70, of Kennewick, died March 4 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
He was born in Seattle, and lived in Kennewick for 20 years.
He was a retired salesman for Builders Hardware and Supply.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Robert L. Owen
Robert Louis Owen, 65, of Richland, died March 5 in Kennewick.
He was born in Richland, and lived in the Tri-City area for 40 years.
He was a truck driver.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Beverly J. Mitchell
Beverly Jean Mitchell, 80, of Kennewick, died March 4 in Kennewick.
She was born in Warren, Ohio, and lived in Kennewick for 41 years.
She was a retired sales associate for J.C. Penney’s in Kennewick.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Michael D. Peckham
Michael Dean Peckham, 77, died March 2 at home in Kennewick.
He was born in Seattle, and lived in Kennewick for 12 years.
He served in Naval aviation and was a retired gaming dealer.
ezCremate.com, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments