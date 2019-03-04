Death notices for March 5

Perry E. Williams
Perry Eugene Williams, 91, of Kennewick, died Feb. 21 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
He was born in Everett and lived in Kennewick for 42 years.
He was a retired golf professional for Tri-City Country Club and a golf rules official on the PGA tour.
Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.
Neil Taylor
Neil Taylor, 63, of Kennewick, died Feb. 26 in Kennewick.
He was born in Kennewick and lived in Kennewick for 63 years.
He was a middle school teacher for the Kennewick School District.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
James G. Hagel
James G. Hagel, 76, of Kennewick, died March 1 at Regency Canyon Lakes Rehabilitation.
He was born in Bismarck, N.D., and lived in Kennewick for 38 years.
He was a retired supervisor for Chiawana Parks and Recreation.
Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Dale L. Vogel
Dale Lloyd Vogel, 53, died Feb. 18 at home in Missoula, Mont.
He was born in Hot Springs, S.D., and lived in Kennewick for 20 years before moving to Missoula.
He was a chef.
Garden City Funeral Home, Missoula, Mont., is in charge of arrangements.
Donald L. Rizzuto
Donald Lee Rizzuto, 82, of Kennewick, died March 2 in Kennewick.
He was born in Spokane and lived in the Tri-City area for 50 years.
He was a retired home builder.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Douglas S. Goucher
Douglas Samuel Goucher, 84, of Richland, died March 1 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
He was born in Stanberry, Mo., and lived in the Tri-City area for 12 years.
He was a retired truck driver.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Robin ‘Rob’ Gallo
Robin “Rob” Gallo, 57, of Boardman, Ore., died Feb. 26 in Boardman.
He was born in Walla Walla and lived in Tri-City area before moving to Boardman.
He was a construction contractor and worked at Ice Harbor Brewery.
Burns Mortuary, Hermiston, Ore., is in charge of arrangements.
Jack L. Gilchrist
Jack Lee Gilchrist, 72, of Benton City, died Feb. 27 in Richland.
He was born in Staples, Minn., and lived in Benton City since 2002.
He was a retired carpenter.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
