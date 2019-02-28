Death notices for March 1

Betty J. Shafer
Betty Jo Shafer, 90, of Kennewick, died Feb. 23 at From the Heart in Kennewick.
She was born in Colorado Springs, Colo., and lived in Kennewick for 51 years.
She was a retired bookkeeper for JC Penney.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Marjorie L. Donahue
Marjorie Luverne Donahue, 83, of Kennewick, died Feb. 26 in Kennewick.
She was born in Los Angeles and lived in the Tri-City area since 1985.
She was a retired florist and owner of Richland House of Flower.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Daryl E. Cook
Daryl Eugene Cook, 66, died Feb. 25 at home in Kennewick.
He was born in Griffin, Ga., and lived in Kennewick for 30 years.
He was a retired carpenter.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
