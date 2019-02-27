Death notices for Feb. 27

Louise St. Hilaire
Louise St. Hilaire, 75, of Pasco, died Feb. 26 in Pasco.
She was born in Spokane and lived in Pasco for 48 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Jose Chavez Valencia
Jose Chavez Valencia, 90, died Feb. 26 at home in Pasco.
He was born in Tigra, Coalcoman Michoacan, Mexico, and lived in Pasco for 42 years.
He was a retired agriculture laborer.
ezCremate.com, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Labern ‘Dean’ Slaughter
Labern “Dean” Rudean Slaughter, 76, of Pasco, died Feb. 21 in Kennewick.
He was born in Marvell, Ark., and lived in the Tri-City area for 74 years.
He was a retired truck driver.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Wayne H. Smith
Wayne Henry Smith, 86, of Kennewick, died Feb. 27 in Kennewick.
He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong resident of the Tri-City area.
He was a retired Horse Heaven Hills farmer.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Maria E. Diaz-Gomez
Maria Esperanza Diaz-Gomez, 89, of Sunnyside, died Feb. 27 in Sunnyside.
She was born in Michoacan, Mexico, and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.
She was a retired agriculture laborer.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
