Death notices for Feb. 26

Thomas H. Green
Thomas Hunnewell Green, 91, of Pasco, died Feb. 21 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
He was born in Lewistown, Mont., and lived in Pasco since 1969.
He was a retired chief petty officer and recruiter for the U.S. Navy.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.
Don J. Stevens
Don Jay Stevens, 69, of Kennewick, died Feb. 20 in Kennewick.
He was born in Provo, Utah, and lived in Kennewick for 40 years.
He was a retired bioenergy scientist at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Robert J. Barker
Robert James Barker, 86, of Vancouver, died Feb. 7 in Vancouver.
He was born in Grandview and was a longtime Grandview resident.
He retired as a mechanic from a potato processing plant.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Linda J. Petersen
Linda Jean Petersen, 66, of Richland, died Feb. 22 in Richland.
She was born in and lived in Richland for 25 years.
She was a retired police dispatcher for the city of Richland.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Jack R. Shulins-Briggs
Jack Ryan Shulins-Briggs, 16-year-old son of Wendy Shulins and Paul Briggs of Richland, died Feb. 20 in Richland.
He was born in Richland and was a lifelong resident.
He worked at Little Caesars Pizza and attended Richland High School.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Richard ‘Dick’ Mueller
Richard “Dick” Amon Mueller, 82, of Kennewick, died Feb. 23 in Spokane.
He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Kennewick resident.
He was a retired teacher and swim coach.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Hortensia Hernandez
Hortensia Hernandez, 94, of Mabton, died Feb. 23 in Kennewick.
She was born in Eagle Pass, Texas, and was a longtime Mabton resident.
She was a retired daycare cook.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Betty L. Mohaupt
Betty Lou Mohaupt, 101, of Richland, died Feb. 23 at Riverton Senior Living in Richland.
She was born in Cherry, Colo., and lived in Richland for 23 years.
She was a retired legal secretary.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Diane M. Schwartz
Diane M. Schwartz, 61, of Pasco, died Feb. 23 in Richland.
She was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong Pasco resident.
She was a retired accountant.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments