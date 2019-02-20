Death notices for Feb. 21

Carrien D. Tenhet
Carrien D. Tenhet, 62, of Pasco, died Feb. 19 in Pasco.
She was born in Ukiah, Calif., and lived in Pasco for 30 years.
She was a retired employment specialist.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Richard J. Lunzer
Richard J. Lunzer, 87, of Kennewick, died Feb. 18 in Kennewick.
He was born in St. Paul, Minn., and was a longtime Kennewick resident.
He was a retired nuclear expeditor for the state of Washington.
Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Robert A. Warren
Robert A. Warren, 80, of Grandview, died Feb. 18 in Grandview.
He was born in Bickleton, and was a longtime Lower Valley resident.
He was a retired tree feller.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Billy C. Warren
Billy Charles Warren, 68, of Prosser, died Feb. 7 at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
He was born in Richland, and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.
He was a retired Hanford bus driver.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Mary K. Young
Mary Katherine Young, 72, of Richland, died Feb. 16 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
She was born in Ellensburg, and lived in Richland for 18 years.
She was a retired word processor for the nuclear industry.
Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments