Death notices for Feb. 19

Ardelle F. Mohr
Ardelle Faye Mohr, 79, of Richland, died Feb. 10 in Richland.
She was born in Glasgow, Mont., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 51 years.
She was a homemaker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Mildred “Midge” Anderson
Mildred “Midge” L. Anderson, 94, of Richland, died Feb. 17 at Life Care Center of Richland.
She was born in Lead, S.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 19 years.
She was a homemaker.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Muriel B. Young
Muriel B. Young, 94, of Richland, died Feb. 13 in Richland.
She was born in Liverpool, England, and lived in the Tri-Cities for eight years.
She was a secretary for the Internal Revenue Service.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Tilly Atanasoff
Tilly Atanasoff, 92, fo Kennewick, died Feb. 17 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.
She was born in Hochstadt, Germany, and lived in Kennewick for two years.
She was a homemaker.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Marion “Billy” Hitt
Marion (Bill) “Billy” Hitt, 88, of Richland, died Feb. 17 in Kennewick.
He was born in Rixeyville, Va., and lived in the Tri-Cities area since 1977.
He worked for the Department of Energy and the Air Force.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Patrick D. Fleming
Patrick David Fleming, 51, of Richland, died Feb. 16 at his home.
He was born in Pasco and was a life-long resident of the Tri-Cities.
He was medical scheduler for Trios Health.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Lawrence R. Olson
Lawrence Roy Olson, 72, of Burbank, died Feb. 18 at home.
He was born in Eugene, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities area since 1971.
He was a switchman for BNSF Railroad.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia M. Brummond
Patricia Marie Brummond, 87, of Kennewick, died Feb. 10 in Kennewick.
She was born in Ledgerwood, N.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 71 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Francisco C. Salinas Sr.
Francisco Calderon Salinas Sr., 76, of Pasco, died Feb. 15 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in Piedra Negras, Coahila, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities 15 years.
He was a fork lift operator for Amalgamated Sugar in Nyssa, Ore.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Gilbert Rios
Gilbert Rios, 55, of Pasco, died Feb. 16 at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.
He was born in Mexicali, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities 22 years.
He was a laborer and served in the Army.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Cherie R. Robertson-McMillin
Cherie Ramona Robertson-McMillin, 83, of Richland, died Feb. 13 in Kennewick.
She was born in Glasgow, Mont., and lived in the Tri-Cities 25 years.
She was an insurance agent.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Agnes True
Agnes True, 90, of Kennewick, died Feb. 16 in Kennewick.
She was born in Hanover, Kan., and lived in the Tri-Cities area since 1948.
She was a retired cook in the Richland School District.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Cloyd Bowers
Cloyd Bowers, 95, of Richland, died Feb. 11 in Richland.
He was born in Baker City, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities area since 1945.
He was a retired electrician with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 112.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
