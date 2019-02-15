Death notices for Feb. 16

Harland R. Bates
Harland Ray Bates, 93, of Benton City, died Feb. 13 in Benton City.
He was born in Manhattan, Mont., and lived in Kennewick for 10 years.
He was a retired heavy equipment operator.
Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.
Gerald ‘Jerry’ Johnson
Gerald “Jerry” Dean Johnson, 82, died Feb. 13 at home in Pasco.
He was born in Goldfield, Iowa, and lived in Pasco for 41 years.
He served in the Air Force National Guard, and was a property management superintendent for Westinghouse at Hanford.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Michael S. Davis
Michael Sage Davis, 73, of Pasco, died Feb. 14 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in Compton, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area for 11 years.
He was a retired associate project engineer for the city of Irvine, Calif.
Life Tributes Crematon Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Alex L. Young
Alex LaMarr Young, 40, died Feb. 1 at home in Richland.
He was born in Alexandria, Va., and lived in Lawton, Okla., before moving to Richland six months ago.
He was a field artilleryman in the U.S. Army.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Viola M. Hiltwein
Viola Mae Hiltwein, 89, of Kennewick, died Feb. 14 in Kennewick.
She was born in Fargo, N.D., and lived in the Tri-City for 70 years.
She retired from middle management at Westinghouse Hanford.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Michael W. Louisell
Michael William Louisell, 68, died Dec. 31 at home in Olympia.
He was born in Duluth, Minn., and lived for many years in Kennewick before moving to Olympia.
He was a public information officer for Washington Public Power Supply System and Energy Northwest.
Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments