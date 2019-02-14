Death notices for Feb. 15

Janet E. Stewart
Janet Elaine Stewart, 87, of Kennewick, died Feb. 10 in Kent.
She was born in Seattle and lived in Kennewick for 25 years.
She was a social worker for Benton Franklin County Juvenile Justice Center.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Steven ‘Steve’ Koester
Steven “Steve” R. Koester, 58, of Hermiston, died Feb. 13 in Kennewick.
He was born in Fargo, N.D. , and lived in Hermiston for more than 30 years.
He was a retired farmer.
Burns Mortuary, Hermiston, is in charge of arrangements.
Maria Reyes Tejeda
Maria Reyes Tejeda, 82, of Kennewick, died Feb. 14 Rosetta Assisted Living in Kennewick.
She was born in Tecalitlan, Mexico, and lived in Kennewick for five years.
She was a homemaker.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Ismael Baeza Soto
Ismael Baeza Soto, 9-year-old son of Josefina Soto and Jesus Baeza of Pasco, died Feb. 11 at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong resident.
He was a third-grade student at Captain Gray Elementary School in Pasco.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Jose Castillo
Jose Castillo, 65, of Mabton, died Feb. 14 in Mabton.
He was born in Fabens, Texas, and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.
He was a retired construction laborer.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Kathryn L. Hanson
Kathryn Luella Hanson, 97, of Kennewick, died Feb. 13 at Caring Hands Adult Family Home in Kennewick.
She was born in Granville, N.D., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1969.
She was a retired teacher.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Grady Willingham
Grady Willingham, 70, of Richland, died Feb. 8 in Richland.
He was born in Winter Haven, Fla., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 22 years.
He was retired from work in waste management for EnRep.
Einan’s at Sunset in Richland is in charge of arrangements.
