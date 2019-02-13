Death notices for Feb. 14

Earl W. Butler
Earl William Butler, 81, of Bonney Lake, died Feb. 10 in Bonney Lake.
He was born in Cecil, Ohio, and was a longtime Granger resident before moving to Bonney Lake.
He was a retired laborer.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Ronald C. Triner
Ronald Carl Triner, 79, of Kennewick, died Feb. 10 in Pasco.
He was born in Helena, Mont., and lived in Kennewick for 23 years.
He was a retired banker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Kevin L. Hammer
Kevin Leon Hammer, 56, of Kennewick, died Feb. 6 in Kennewick.
He was born in Oakland, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area for 43 years.
He worked in apartment maintenance.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Alfred G. Butler
Alfred G. Butler, 88, of Grandview, died Feb. 11 in Sunnyside.
He was born in Grandview and was a longtime Grandview resident.
He retired from the U.S. Navy.
Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy M. Heavener
Dorothy May Heavener, 58, of Pasco, died Feb. 12 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
She was born in Dallas, N.C.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Linda L. Foreman
Linda Lou Foreman, 76, of Goldendale, died Feb. 12 in Yakima.
She was born in New London, Iowa, and was a longtime Goldendale and Lower Yakima Valley resident.
She was a retired nuclear process operator.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Michael R. Eby
Michael Roy Eby, 76, of Pasco, died Feb. 2 in Richland.
He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.
He was a retired commercial vehicle inspector for the Washington State Patrol.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Rosalie M. Olvera
Rosalie Mary Olvera, 65, of Pasco, died Feb. 12 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
She was born in Yakima and lived in the Tri-City area for eight years.
He was a homemaker and caregiver.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments