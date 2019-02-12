Death Notices

Death notices for Feb. 13

By Tri-City Herald staff

February 12, 2019 05:11 PM

Karen L. Norton

Karen L. Norton, 71, of Kennewick, died Feb. 9 in Kennewick.

She was born in Yakima and lived in the Kennewick for 41 years.

She was the retired owner of Karen’s Kids Daycare.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Lionel L. Keel

Lionel L. Keel, 72, of Sunnyside, died Feb. 11 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Salt Lake City and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

He was a retired warehouse laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Pedro Robles Bautista

Pedro Robles Bautista, 47, died Feb. 3 in Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Helen G. Wilson

Helen Gail Wilson, 65, died Feb. 4 at home in Kennewick.

She was born in Hayward, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area since 2001.

She was a homemaker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center in Kennewick.

Eleanor B. Carlson

Eleanor B. Carlson, 97, of Benton City, died Feb. 11 in Richland.

She was born in St. Paul, Minn., and lived in Kalispel, Mont., before moving to Benton City one year ago.

She was a homemaker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Juan ‘Big Jake’ Pina

Juan “Big Jake” Pina, 63, of Sunnyside, died Feb. 11 in Richland.

He was born in Georgetown, Texas, and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.

He was a retired agriculture laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Laurie J. Bauermeister

Laurie Jean Bauermeister, 60, died Feb. 11 at home in Mesa.

She was born in Kennewick and lived in Tomball, Texas, before moving to Mesa seven months ago.

She was the owner of a furniture store in Texas.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

