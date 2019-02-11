Death notices for Feb. 12

Naomi R. Mayfield
Naomi Ruth Mayfield, 40, of Sunnyside, died Feb. 8 in Sunnyside.
She was born in Sunnyside and was a lifelong resident.
She worked in the food service industry.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Robert ‘Bobby’ Taylor
Robert “Bobby” Taylor, 62, of Sunnyside, died Feb. 10 in Sunnyside.
He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.
He was a cook.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Dennis W. Carlyle
Dennis W. Carlyle, 79, of Kennewick, died Feb. 10 in Kennewick.
He was born in Walla Walla and lived in Kennewick for 53 years.
He was a retired electrician for Westinghouse Hanford.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Mary G. Embree
Mary G. Embree, 88, of Sunnyside, died Feb. 9 in Yakima.
She was born in Walla Walla and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.
She was a retired bank manager.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Raymond De Bell
Raymond De Bell, 76, of Richland, died Feb. 8 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane.
He was born in Southgate, Calif., and lived in Richland for 74 years.
He was a retired engineer technician for Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Linda Jensen
Linda Jensen, 75, of Pasco, died Feb. 10 in Pasco.
She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1945.
She was a retired janitor.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Stephen D. Protsman
Stephen Douglas Protsman, 64, died Feb. 8 at home in West Richland.
He was born in Boulder, Colo., and lived in the Tri-City area for 22 years.
He was a retired Department of Energy contractor at Hanford/Rocky Flats.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
