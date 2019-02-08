Death notices for Feb. 9

Steven M. Maltos
Steven Mitchell Maltos, 58, of Zillah, died Feb. 7 in Seattle.
He was born in Ipswich, England, and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.
He was a carpenter in construction.
Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara M. Oakley
Barbara M. Oakley, 90, of Richland, died Dec. 17 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
She was born in New York and lived in Richland for 50 years.
She retired from Battelle Memorial Institute.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Rafael Rojas Pacheco
Rafael Rojas Pacheco, 87, of Sunnyside, died Feb. 7 in Sunnyside.
He was born in Jicalan, Michoacan, Mexico, and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.
He was a retired laborer.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Carl L. Brown
Carl Lee Brown, 86, of Kennewick, died Feb. 7 in Spokane.
He was born in Rinard Mills, Ohio, and lived in Kennewick for 64 years.
He was a retired engineer for Burlington Northern Railroad.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
