Death notices for Feb. 8

Peggy I. Manley
Peggy Inez Manley, 81, of Pasco, died Feb. 6 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
She was born in Iron City, Tenn., and lived in the Tri-City area for three years.
She was a retired activities director for senior living care.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Martha Zapien
Martha Zapien, 74, of Kennewick, died Feb. 5 in Richland.
She was born in Coalcoman, Michoacan, Mexico, and lived in Kennewick for 12 years.
She was a retired production worker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Jo Ann Wright
Jo Ann Wright, 82, of Richland, died Feb. 7 at Brookdale-Torbett Assisted Living in Richland.
She was born in Conrad, Mont., and lived in the Tri-City area for 12 years.
She was a antique collector.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Rita A. Eide
Rita Agatha Eide, 95, of Kennewick, died Feb. 6 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
She was born in Detroit, Mich., and lived in Kennewick for 26 years.
She was a retired technical manual editor.
Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.
Lilian Y. Hirano
Lilian Y. Hirano, 77, of Kennewick, died Feb. 5 at Regency Canyon Lakes.
She was born in Washington state, and lived in the Tri-City area for 40 years.
She was the retired owner of the Jewelry Tree.
ezCremate.com, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Lina Alvarez Casarrubias
Lina Alvarez Casarrubias, 73, of Pasco, died Feb. 5 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
She was born in Talquilfenango, Cuernavaca, Mexico, and lived in Pasco for 30 years.
She was a retired agricultural worker.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Ronald “Ron” Bradley
Ronald “Ron” Wayne Bradley, 76, of Pasco, died Feb. 6 in Pasco.
He was born in Springfield, Mo., and lived in the Tri-City area for 74 years.
He was the retired owner of Bradley’s Auto Wrecking and Towing.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Jaquetta R. DesChane
Jaquetta Rae DesChane, 71, of Pasco, died Feb. 6 in Pasco.
She was born in Corvallis, Ore., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1969.
She was a retired chemical lab technician for Battelle.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
