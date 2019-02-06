Death notices for Feb. 7

Deloy E. Mace Sr.
Deloy Edward Mace Sr., 56, of Pasco, died Feb. 2 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.
He was a musician and auto glass installer.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Linda D. Martin
Linda D. Martin, 74, of Sunnyside, died Feb. 3 in Sunnyside.
She was born in Jackson, Miss., and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.
She was the retired owner of Martin School of Dance.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Lillian M. Abrams
Lillian Marie Abrams, 66, of Sunnyside, died Jan. 28 in Sunnyside.
She was born in Sunnyside and was a lifelong Sunnyside resident.
She was a grocery price checker.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Allene Thomas
Allene Thomas, 88, of Richland, died Feb. 3 in Spokane.
She was born in Fulton, Miss., and lived in the Tri-City area for 14 years.
She was a retired aircraft chemical etcher for Rohr Corp.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Michelle L. Scheuerman
Michelle Lynn Scheuerman, 48, of Pasco, died Feb. 5 in Richland.
She was born in Richland and was a Pasco resident for eight years.
She was a waitress at Hilton Garden Inn.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Marlys L. McCallum
Marlys L. McCallum, 90, of Kennewick, died Feb. 4 in Kennewick.
She was born in Medford, Ore., and lived in the Tri-City area for 71 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
David Contreras
David Jr. Contreras, 27, of Pasco, died Feb. 1 at work in Walla Walla County.
He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong resident.
He was a welder for J.R. Simplot.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments