Death notices for Feb. 6

Glen R. Gleed
Glen R. Gleed, 78, of Pasco, died Feb. 2 in Pasco.
He was born in Shelley, Idaho, and lived in Pasco for 2 1/2 years.
He was a retired plumber for R&R Plumbing.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Irmgard McKean
Irmgard McKean, 83, of Kennewick, died Feb. 2 in Kennewick.
She was born in Munich, Germany, and lived in the Tri-City area for 59 years.
She was the retired owner of Let’s Party Supply in Kennewick.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Jack L. Fromm Sr.
Jack Lee Fromm Sr., 69, of Pasco, died Feb. 4 at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
He was born in Miami, Okla., and lived in the Tri-City area for many years.
He was a construction worker.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Donald C. Rau
Donald Charles Rau, 91, of Pasco, died Feb. 2 at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.
He was born in Sauk Rapids, Minn., and lived in Pasco for 78 years.
He was a retired garbage man for the city of Richland.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Keith R. Stinebaugh
Keith Raymond Stinebaugh, 63, of Richland, died Feb. 3 in Kennewick.
He was born in Richland and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.
He retired from the clerical field at Hanford.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Prosek
Robert Prosek, 45, of Kennewick, died Feb. 5 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.
He was born in California and lived in Kennewick for nine years.
He was a cashier at Safeway.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Arthur E. Barron
Arthur E. Barron, 88, of Kennewick, died Feb. 2 in Richland.
He was born in California and lived many years in the Tri-City area
He was a machinist in the aerospace industry.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
