Death notices for Feb. 6

By Tri-City Herald staff

February 05, 2019 05:01 PM

Glen R. Gleed

Glen R. Gleed, 78, of Pasco, died Feb. 2 in Pasco.

He was born in Shelley, Idaho, and lived in Pasco for 2 1/2 years.

He was a retired plumber for R&R Plumbing.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Irmgard McKean

Irmgard McKean, 83, of Kennewick, died Feb. 2 in Kennewick.

She was born in Munich, Germany, and lived in the Tri-City area for 59 years.

She was the retired owner of Let’s Party Supply in Kennewick.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Jack L. Fromm Sr.

Jack Lee Fromm Sr., 69, of Pasco, died Feb. 4 at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

He was born in Miami, Okla., and lived in the Tri-City area for many years.

He was a construction worker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Donald C. Rau

Donald Charles Rau, 91, of Pasco, died Feb. 2 at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.

He was born in Sauk Rapids, Minn., and lived in Pasco for 78 years.

He was a retired garbage man for the city of Richland.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Keith R. Stinebaugh

Keith Raymond Stinebaugh, 63, of Richland, died Feb. 3 in Kennewick.

He was born in Richland and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.

He retired from the clerical field at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert Prosek

Robert Prosek, 45, of Kennewick, died Feb. 5 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

He was born in California and lived in Kennewick for nine years.

He was a cashier at Safeway.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Arthur E. Barron

Arthur E. Barron, 88, of Kennewick, died Feb. 2 in Richland.

He was born in California and lived many years in the Tri-City area

He was a machinist in the aerospace industry.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

