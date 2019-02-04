Death notices for Feb. 5

Robert Wilkinson
Robert Wilkinson, 87, of Pasco, died Feb. 2 in Pasco.
He was born in Clanton County, Ala., and lived in the Tri-City area since 2004.
He was a retired water pumper for the Montbello Water Department.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Paul Papiese
Paul Papiese, 45, of Colfax, died Jan. 31 in Colfax.
He was born in Denver, Colo., and lived in the Tri-City area from 1976 until 2013.
He was a procurement specialist for Washington State University.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Alex L. Young
Alex L. Young, 40, of Richland, died Feb. 1 in Richland.
He was born in Alexandria, Va., and lived in the Tri-City area for six months.
He served and retired from field artillery in the U.S. Army.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Betty D. Ware
Betty D. Ware, 89, of Grandview, died Feb. 2 in Sunnyside.
She was born in Norton, Kan., and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.
She retired from work in medical assistance.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Nicole A. McAtee
Nicole Angela McAtee, 45, of Richland, died Jan. 29 in Richland.
She was born in Richland and was a lifelong resident.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Rebecca Montierth Price
Rebecca Montierth Price, 42, of Mesa, died Feb. 4 in Mesa.
She was born in Pasco and lived in Mesa for 38 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret M. Webber
Margaret M. Webber, 90, of Kennewick, died Jan. 31 in Kennewick.
She was born in Clarksburg, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area for five years.
She was a retired nurse for Othello Community Hospital.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Lillian M. Abrams
Lillian Marie Abrams, 66, of Sunnyside, died Jan. 28 in Sunnyside.
She was born in Sunnyside and was a lifelong Sunnyside resident.
She was a retired price changer.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Linda D. Martin
Linda D. Martin, 74, of Sunnyside, died Feb. 3 in Sunnyside.
She was born in Jackson, Miss., and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.
She was a retired dance instructor.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Karen M. Blackman
Karen Marie Blackman, 57, died Feb. 2 at home in Pasco.
She was born in Seattle and lived in the Tri-City area since 1974.
She was a homemaker.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Vern M. Mast
Vern Malone Mast, 91, of Kennewick, died Feb. 1 in Kennewick.
He was born in Pomeroy and lived in Kennewick for 62 years.
He was a retired instrument specialist.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Frank A. Hayson
Frank Allen Hayson, 64, of Kennewick, died Feb. 2 at Trios Southridge Hospital.
He was born in Duluth, Minn., and lived in Kennewick for nine years.
He was a laborer for Con Agra Foods.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Gonzalo A. Oseguera
Gonzalo Andrade Oseguera, 62, of Kennewick, died Feb. 3 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in Guadalupe, Michoacan, Mexico, and lived 40 years in Kennewick.
He was a retired farm laborer for Broetje Orchards.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Harold E. Duvall
Harold Everett Duvall, 91, of Kennewick, died Feb. 2 in Kennewick.
He was born in Hamilton and lived in the Tri-City area for 50 years.
He was a retired truck driver.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
