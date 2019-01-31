Death notices for Feb. 1

Deborah T. Bryant
Deborah Taylor Bryant, 62, died Jan. 26 at home in Kennewick.
She was born in Birmingham, Ala., and lived in Kennewick for 15 years.
She was a retired animal control officer for the city of Irondale, Ala.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Deven B. Bankemper
Deven Blaze Bankemper, 30, of Benton City, died Jan. 31 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in Richland and was a lifelong Benton City resident.
He was a cook.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Maria G. Magana
Maria G. Magana, 38, of Kennewick, died Jan. 30 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
She was born in Petatlan, Guerrero, Mexico, and lived in Kennewick for 28 years.
She was a para-educator for the Kennewick School District.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Kathryn A. Dyson
Kathryn Allin Dyson, 85, of Richland, died Jan. 29 in Richland.
She was born in Lynbrook, N.Y., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1975.
She was a retired church secretary.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Marilyn ‘Jeanie’ Jackson
Marilyn “Jeanie” Jean Jackson, 64, of Kennewick, died Jan. 30 in Kennewick.
She was born in Moscow, Idaho, and was a lifelong resident of Kennewick.
She was a bookkeeper, tax preparer and owner of Bookkeeping and Tax Service (BTS).
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Harold D. Lyczewski
Harold Donald Lyczewski, 86, of Selah, died Jan. 30 at Richland Rehabilitation.
He was born in Crookston, Minn., and lived in Selah for 13 years.
He was a retired farmer.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
George Caruthers
George Caruthers, 91, of Richland, died Jan. 29 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
He was born in La Center and lived in the Tri-City area for 30 years.
He was a retired self-employed piano technician.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Marshall Young
Marshall Young, 81, of Richland, died Jan. 28 in Richland.
He was born in Eureka, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1972.
He was a retired mechanical engineer for Westinghouse.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Sandra L. Smith
Sandra L. Smith, 70, died Jan. 29 at home in Mesa.
She was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.
She was a retired retail clerk and beautician.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Lillian M. Abrams
Lillian M. Abrams, 66, died Jan. 28 at home in Sunnyside.
She was born in Sunnyside and was a lifelong resident.
She retired as a price changer from Safeway.
Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Jeffrey K. Jones
Jeffrey Keith Jones, 63, of Kennewick, died Jan. 26 in Pasco.
He was born in Spokane and lived in Kennewick for 60 years.
He was a retired roofer.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Zamora
Robert Zamora, 88, of Pasco, died Jan. 29 in Pasco.
He was born in Bauxite, Ark. and lived in the Tri-Cities for 35 years.
He was a retired track foreman for Union Pacific Railroad.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Carol A. Graham
Carol Ann Graham, 56, died Jan. 26 at home in Burbank.
She was born in Arizona and lived in the Tri-City area for many years.
She was a homemaker.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
