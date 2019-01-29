Death notices for Jan. 30

Joan E. Hines
Joan E. Hines, 80, of Kennewick, died Jan. 27 in Kennewick.
She was born in Spokane and lived in Kennewick for 47 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Samuel Gonzales
Samuel Gonzales, 56, of Grandview, died Jan. 21 in Prosser.
He was born in Toppenish and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.
He was a laborer.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Earnest ‘EJ’ Brewer
Earnest “EJ” Brewer, 35, of Kennewick, died Jan. 23 as the result of a car accident near Mesa.
He was born in Spokane and lived in Kennewick for 18 years.
He was a laborer for Lamb Weston.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Claudia K. Roemeling
Claudia Kay Roemeling, 72, of Kennewick, died Jan. 25 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.
She was born in St. Johns, Mich., and lived in Kennewick for 30 years.
She was a retired greeter for Walmart.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Robert L. Vivian
Robert L. Vivian, 89, of Kennewick, died Jan. 27 in Richland.
He was born in Butte, Mont., and lived in the Tri-City area for 28 years.
He was a retired manager at Toy World.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments