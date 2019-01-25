Death notices for Jan. 26

Maria D. Hickmon
Maria Diane Hickmon, 52, of Kennewick, died Jan. 19 in Kennewick.
She was born in Hot Springs, Ark., and lived in the Tri-City area for 21 years.
She worked in medical data entry.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Donald Buckmeier
Donald Buckmeier, 72, of Richland, died Jan. 23 in Richland.
He was born in Rugby, N.D., and lived in the Tri-City area since 2018.
He was a retired marine hydraulic engineer.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Mary U. Sweet
Mary Udella Sweet, 88, died Jan. 25 at home in Kennewick.
She was born in Flagler, Colo., and lived in Pasco for 50 years.
She was a homemaker.
Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
