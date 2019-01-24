Death notices for Jan. 25

James A. Christensen
James Andrew Christensen, 81, of Kennewick, died Jan. 23 in Richland.
He was born in Del Rapids, S.D., and lived in Kennewick for 57 years.
He was a retired scientist.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Kathy Schuman
Kathy Schuman, 73, of Kennewick, died Jan. 23 in Kennewick.
She was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.
She was a retired legals clerk for the Tri-City Herald.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Joseph G. Brown
Joseph Gregory Brown, 57, died Jan. 11 at home in Pasco.
He was born in Kennewick and lived in the Tri-City area for 10 years.
He was a truck driver.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
