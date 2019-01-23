Death notices for Jan. 24

Glada Goodenough
Glada Goodenough, 73, of Kennewick, died Jan. 21 in Kennewick.
She was born in Pocatello, Idaho, and lived in Kennewick for 30 years.
She was a retired word processor for Battelle.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia A. Randklev
Patricia Ann Randklev, 76, of Richland, died Jan. 15 at Swedish Hospital in Seattle.
She was born in Meriden, Conn., and lived in Richland since 1974.
She was a retired executive assistant for Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Frank G. Dement
Frank Gibson Dement, 94, of Kennewick, died Jan. 21 in Kennewick.
He was born in Walla Walla and lived in the Tri-City area for 50 years.
He was a retired health physics technician for Westinghouse.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Sherry E. Saeger
Sherry Elizabeth Saeger, 60, of Kennewick, died Jan. 21 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
She was born in Cortez, Colo., and lived in the Tri-City area for many years.
She was a homemaker.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Helen Hagen
Helen Hagen, 75, of Richland, died Jan. 21 in Richland.
She was born in Payson, Utah, and lived in the Tri-City area since 2003.
She was a retired hairstylist for in-home care.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
