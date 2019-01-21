Death notices for Jan. 22

Johnny J. Moreno
Johnny Juan Moreno, 76, of Granger, died Jan. 18 in Granger.
He was born in Reed City, Mich., and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.
He was a retired farm laborer.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is handling arrangements.
Ernestina Contreras
Ernestina Contreras, 86, of Grandview, died Jan. 19 in Grandview.
She was born in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico, and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.
She was a retired warehouse laborer.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is handling arrangements.
Dana L. Bradley
Dana Linn Bradley, 57, of Kennewick, died Jan. 17 in Kennewick.
He was born in Kennewick and lived in the Tri-Cities his entire life.
He was a retired mechanic and auto body specialist.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is handling arrangements.
Phyllis A. Bowersock
Phyllis A. Bowersock, 89, of Richland, died Jan. 17 in Kennewick.
She was born in Altamont, Kansas, and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1954.
She was the owner of The Book Place book store.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
C. Jean Morrison
C. Jean Morrison, 87, of Connell, died Jan. 20 in Richland.
She was born in Caldwell, Idaho, and lived in Connell for 49 years.
She was a retired cook for Meals on Wheels.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Raymond J. Kohne
Raymond John Kohne, 85, of Pasco, died Jan. 18 in Kennewick.
He was born in Pittsburg, Penn., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 16 years.
He was a retired manager for Western Farm Services in Connell.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Stanley W. Crisler
Stanley Wayne Crisler, 50, of Kennewick, died Jan. 14 at Trios Southridge Hospital.
He was born in Lemoore, Calif., and had lived in the Tri-Cities for three years.
He was a retired courier.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Pamela D. Pease
Pamela D. Pease, 60, of Kennewick, died Jan. 14 in Kennewick.
She was born in Oklahoma City, Okla., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 12 years.
She was a retired cashier at Big Lots.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Jesus ‘Jesse’ Lara
Jesus “Jesse” Lara, 92, of Toppenish, died Dec. 20 in Toppenish.
He was born in El Paso, Texas, and was a long-time Lower Yakima Valley resident.
He was a retired farm laborer.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia P. Berges
Patricia Phyllis Berges, 72, of Kennewick, died Jan. 20 in Kennewick.
She was born in Watertown, S.D., and lived in Kennewick for 38 years.
She was a retired secretary.
Life Tributes Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements.
Leora G. Thompson
Leora Grace Thompson, 101, of Kennewick, died Jan. 19 in Kennewick.
She was born in Woodworth, N..D., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 67 years.
She was a retired homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
