Death notices for Jan. 19, 2019

Marin C. Ochoa
Marin Cesar Ochoa, 82, of Kennewick, died Jan. 17 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.
He was born in Cahuatzio, Michoacan, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-City area for 14 years.
He was a retired agricultural laborer.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Michael J. Harris
Michael Joseph Harris, 49, of Richland, died Jan. 17 in Richland.
He was born in Phelps, Wis., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1994.
He was a computer engineer.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Ruby Mitchell
Ruby Mitchell, 105, of Walla Walla, died Jan. 17 in Walla Walla.
She was born in Sallisaw, Okla., and lived in the Tri-City area for 31 years.
She was a homemaker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Robert C. Scott
Robert Clay Scott, 60, of Benton City, died Jan. 13 in Richland.
He was born in Hermiston and lived in Benton City for 12 years.
He was a retired iron worker.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
