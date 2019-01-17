Death notices for Jan. 18

Joe L. Holestine
Joe L. Holestine, 74, of Mabton, died Jan. 16 in Sunnyside.
He was born in Prosser and was a lifelong Lower Yakima Valley resident.
He was a retired agriculture laborer.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Alberto G. Castillo
Alberto G. Castillo, 90, died Jan. 16 at home in Pasco.
He was born in Sebewaing, Mich., and lived in Pasco for 50 years.
He was a retired nuclear processing operator for Westinghouse at Hanford.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
JoAnn Peterson
JoAnn Peterson, 85, died Jan. 17 at home in Pasco.
She was born in Fargo, N.D., and lived in the Tri-City area for 11 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
