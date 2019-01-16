Death notices for Jan. 17

Melody A. Siemer
Melody Aileen Siemer, 49, of Kennewick, died Jan. 10 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
She was born in Brewster, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1986.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Elwyn A. Baddley
Elwyn Alfred Baddley, 81, of Kennewick, died Jan. 15 in Richland.
He was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-City area for 71 years.
He was a retired railroad clerk for Burlington Northern Railroad.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
John C. McRae
John C. McRae, 59, died Jan. 15 at home in Kennewick.
He was born in Edwardsville, Ill., and lived in Kennewick for 13 years.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Marcia L. Wade-Hausenbuiller
Marcia Lynn Wade-Hausenbuiller, 69, of Richland, died Jan. 14 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
She was born in Yakima, and lived in Richland since 1989.
She was a retired registered nurse.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Gloria J. Clary
Gloria Jean Clary, 74, of Pasco, died Jan. 15 in Pasco.
She was born in Oakland, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area for 60 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Michael T. Biglin
Michael Thomas Biglin, 67, of Pasco, died Jan. 13 in Pasco.
He was born in Moses Lake and lived in Pasco for nine years.
He was a retired art director.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Joan L. Gilbert
Joan Lillie Gilbert, 75, died Jan. 15 at home in Rathdrum, Idaho.
She was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and lived four years in Othello, before moving to Rathdrum.
She was a retired insurance agent.
Bell Tower Funeral Home, Post Falls, Idaho, is in charge of arrangements.
Cindy L. Lacy
Cindy Lu Lacy, 61, of Pasco, died Jan. 16 in Kennewick.
She was born in Agana, Guam, and lived in the Tri-City area for 57 years.
She was a administrative assistant for Washington River Protection Services.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
