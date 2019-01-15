Death notices for Jan. 16

Dorothy R. Fangman
Dorothy R. Fangman, 89, of Pasco, died Jan. 14 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
She was born in Seneca, Kan., and lived in Basin City for 35 years before moving to Pasco 15 years ago.
She was a farm homemaker.
Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Michael E. McBrearty
Michael Ernest McBrearty, 70, died Jan. 7 at home in Pasco.
He was born in Lewiston, Idaho, and lived in Pasco for 50 years.
He was a retired mechanic for Bonneville Power Administration.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Kitty R. Ryzek
Kitty R. Ryzek, 80, died Jan. 14 at home in Pasco.
She was born in Pasadena, Calif., and lived in Pasco for 50 years.
She was a retired bookkeeper at Hawthorne Court in Kennewick.
Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Susan M. Turner
Susan Marie Turner, 68, died Jan. 12 at home in West Richland.
She was born in Hillsboro, Ore., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1995.
She was a homemaker.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Donald E. Faul
Donald Edward Faul, 80, of Kennewick, died Jan. 14 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
He was born in Sawyer, N.D., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1976.
He was a retired iron worker.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
