Death notices for Jan. 15

Richard D. Strand
Richard Dean Strand, 71, of Kennewick, died Jan. 13 in Kennewick.
He was born in San Diego, Calif., and lived in Kennewick for 45 years.
He was a retired clerk for the United States Postal Service.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Alfred C. Schultz
Alfred C. Schultz, 91, of Richland, died Jan. 12 at Guardian Angel Homes in Richland.
He was born in Yakima and was a longtime Kennewick resident.
He was a retired laborer in dam construction.
Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Marion I. VanDinter
Marion Irene VanDinter, 74, of Pasco, died Jan. 11 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
She was born in Walla Walla and lived in the Tri-City area for 50 years.
She was a homemaker.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Erma E. Fullerton
Erma Elizabeth Fullerton, 90, of Prosser, died Jan. 11 at Prosser Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Prosser and was a lifelong resident.
She was a retired librarian at the Prosser Library.
Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley A. Davenport
Shirley Ann Davenport, 83, of Kennewick, died Jan. 12 in Kennewick.
She was born in Ephrata and lived in Kennewick for 68 years.
She was a retired bookkeeper for Bud’s VW Shop.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Darline M. Kinsey
Darline M. Kinsey, 88, of Sunnyside, died Jan. 12 in Sunnyside.
She was born in Saginaw, Mich., and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.
She was a homemaker.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Sharon K. Piche
Sharon Kay Piche, 78, of Richland, died Jan. 11 in Kennewick.
She was born in Toppenish and lived in the Tri-City area for 52 years.
She was a retired teacher for gifted students in the Richland School District.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Patrick C. Tolar
Patrick Charles Tolar, 60, of Pasco, died Jan. 12 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in Spokane and lived in Pasco for 57 years.
He was a retired pipefitter and welder for Union Local 598.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
David M. Marx
David Matthew Marx, 36, of Eugene, Ore., died Jan. 7 in Springfield Ore. , due to complications of the flu and pneumonia.
He was born in Portland, Ore., and lived in the Tri-City area for 18 years before moving to Eugene.
He served in the National Guard and worked as a cashier.
Andreason’s Cremation and Burial Service, Springfield, Ore., is in charge of arrangements.
Margarette E. Welch
Margarette Elizabeth Welch, 87, died Jan. 12 at home in Pasco.
She was born in Moorehead, Minn., and lived in Pasco for 82 years.
She was a seamstress.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Charlene D. Parker
Charlene Delmae Parker, 83, of Kennewick, died Jan. 14 in Kennewick.
She was born in The Dalles, Ore., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1976.
She retired from work in customer service.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Neva R. Holt
Neva Ray Holt, 86, of Benton City, died Jan. 11 at Guardian Angel Homes in Richland.
She was born in Standish, Mo., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1958.
She was a retired licensed practical nurse at Prosser Memorial Hospital in Prosser.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
David A. Meyer
David Alan Meyer, 53, of Kennewick, died Jan. 14 in Kennewick.
He was born in Reno, Nev., and lived in the Tri-City area for 53 years.
He was a retired operator.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Fenya Kashergen
Fenya Kashergen, 72, of Richland, died Jan. 12 in Richland.
She was born in Maywood, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1976.
She was a retired weaving and fiber artist.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
