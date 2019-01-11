Death notices for Jan. 12

Stella D. Graff
Stella Diane Graff, 69, of Kennewick, died Jan. 10. in Kennewick
She was born in Moscow, Idaho, and lived in Clarkston for many years before moving to Kennewick one year ago.
She was a retired accountant.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Debra Wilber
Debra Wilber, 58, of Kennewick, died Jan. 9 in Kennewick.
She was born in Pasco and was a lifelong resident of the Tri-City area.
She was a homemaker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Bruce J. Moore
Bruce John Moore, 65, of Prosser, died Jan. 10 in Prosser.
He was born in Sunnyside and was a lifelong Yakima Valley resident.
He retired from a Helitack crew with the forest service.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley F. Schmidt
Shirley Frances Schmidt, 87, died Jan. 10 at home in Pasco.
She was born in Toppenish and lived in Pasco for 11 years.
She was a retired retail clerk.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Paul F. Palomarez
Paul F. Palomarez, 47, of Mabton, died Jan. 9 in Mabton.
He was born in Sunnyside and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.
He worked in auto sales.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Ernest R. Lee
Ernest Rodgers Lee, 68, of Pasco, died Jan. 10 in Pasco.
He was born in Johns, Miss., and lived in the Tri-City area for 66 years.
He was a retired construction worker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Willard S. Ingraham
Willard Stanly Ingraham, 94, of Gilbert, Ariz., died Jan. 1 in Mesa, Ariz.
He was born in Woodworth, N.D., and lived in the Tri-City area for 45 years before moving to Ariz.
He was a retired meter technician for the public utility district.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Helen J. Maronda
Helen Joyce Maronda, 83, of Kennewick, died Dec. 18 at Rosetta Assisted Living in Kennewick.
She was born in Monroe and lived in the Tri-City area for 21 years.
She was a retired inside sales person for industrial wholesale pipe valve fitters.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
George E. Sell
George Edward Sell, 82, of Kennewick, died Jan. 9 in Kennewick.
He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and lived in the Tri-City area for 58 years.
He was a retired procurement specialist at Hanford.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Louise E. Sperline
Louise Elvina Sperline, 94, of Spokane, died Jan. 10 at Hospice in Spokane.
She was born in Dickinson, N.D., and lived in Kennewick for more than 50 years.
She was a retired third-grade teacher at Canyon View Elementary School in Kennewick.
Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.
Nettie F. Frank
Nettie Frances Frank, 86, of Kennewick, died Jan. 4 at Life Care Center in Kennewick.
She was born in Muskogee, Okla., and lived in Kennewick for three years.
She was a homemaker.
Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.
Diane D. Gosney
Diane Della Gosney, 78, died Jan. 9 at home in West Richland.
She was born in Pomeroy and lived in the Tri-City area since 1975.
She was a retired process operator at Hanford.
Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.
