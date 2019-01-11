Death Notices

Death notices for Jan. 12

By Tri-City Herald staff

January 11, 2019 05:51 PM

Stella D. Graff

Stella Diane Graff, 69, of Kennewick, died Jan. 10. in Kennewick

She was born in Moscow, Idaho, and lived in Clarkston for many years before moving to Kennewick one year ago.

She was a retired accountant.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Debra Wilber

Debra Wilber, 58, of Kennewick, died Jan. 9 in Kennewick.

She was born in Pasco and was a lifelong resident of the Tri-City area.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Bruce J. Moore

Bruce John Moore, 65, of Prosser, died Jan. 10 in Prosser.

He was born in Sunnyside and was a lifelong Yakima Valley resident.

He retired from a Helitack crew with the forest service.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Shirley F. Schmidt

Shirley Frances Schmidt, 87, died Jan. 10 at home in Pasco.

She was born in Toppenish and lived in Pasco for 11 years.

She was a retired retail clerk.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Paul F. Palomarez

Paul F. Palomarez, 47, of Mabton, died Jan. 9 in Mabton.

He was born in Sunnyside and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

He worked in auto sales.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Ernest R. Lee

Ernest Rodgers Lee, 68, of Pasco, died Jan. 10 in Pasco.

He was born in Johns, Miss., and lived in the Tri-City area for 66 years.

He was a retired construction worker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Willard S. Ingraham

Willard Stanly Ingraham, 94, of Gilbert, Ariz., died Jan. 1 in Mesa, Ariz.

He was born in Woodworth, N.D., and lived in the Tri-City area for 45 years before moving to Ariz.

He was a retired meter technician for the public utility district.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Helen J. Maronda

Helen Joyce Maronda, 83, of Kennewick, died Dec. 18 at Rosetta Assisted Living in Kennewick.

She was born in Monroe and lived in the Tri-City area for 21 years.

She was a retired inside sales person for industrial wholesale pipe valve fitters.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

George E. Sell

George Edward Sell, 82, of Kennewick, died Jan. 9 in Kennewick.

He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and lived in the Tri-City area for 58 years.

He was a retired procurement specialist at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Louise E. Sperline

Louise Elvina Sperline, 94, of Spokane, died Jan. 10 at Hospice in Spokane.

She was born in Dickinson, N.D., and lived in Kennewick for more than 50 years.

She was a retired third-grade teacher at Canyon View Elementary School in Kennewick.

Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.

Nettie F. Frank

Nettie Frances Frank, 86, of Kennewick, died Jan. 4 at Life Care Center in Kennewick.

She was born in Muskogee, Okla., and lived in Kennewick for three years.

She was a homemaker.

Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.

Diane D. Gosney

Diane Della Gosney, 78, died Jan. 9 at home in West Richland.

She was born in Pomeroy and lived in the Tri-City area since 1975.

She was a retired process operator at Hanford.

Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.

  Comments  