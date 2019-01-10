Death notices for Jan. 11

Armilda G. Hart
Armilda Gaye Hart, 85, of Yakima, died Jan. 9 in Yakima.
She was born in Calico Rock, Ark., and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.
She was a homemaker.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Janet K. Boynton
Janet K. Boynton, 75, of Pasco, died Jan. 9 in Kennewick.
She was born in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and lived in Pasco for more than 60 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Deborah A. Roberts
Deborah Ann Roberts, 62, of Richland, died Jan. 8 in Richland.
She was born in Spokane and was a longtime Richland resident.
She was a retired home health care provider.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Gwendolyn W. Baze
Gwendolyn Wilson Baze, 97, of Prosser, died Jan. 8 in Prosser.
She was born in Quinton, Okla., and lived in the Tri-City area for 63 years.
She was a retired greeter for Walmart.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Winston F. McCracken
Winston F. McCracken, 88, of Kennewick, died Jan. 8 in West Richland.
He was born in Pullman and lived in the Tri-City area for two years.
He was a retired broadcaster at KMO AM Radio in Tacoma.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Elizabeth H. Fecht
Elizabeth H. Fecht, 98, died Jan. 9 at home in West Richland.
She was born in Wilmar, Minn., and lived in West Richland for 71 years.
She was a homemaker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
