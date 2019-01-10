Death Notices

January 10, 2019

Death notices for Jan. 11

Armilda G. Hart

Armilda Gaye Hart, 85, of Yakima, died Jan. 9 in Yakima.

She was born in Calico Rock, Ark., and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

She was a homemaker.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Janet K. Boynton

Janet K. Boynton, 75, of Pasco, died Jan. 9 in Kennewick.

She was born in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and lived in Pasco for more than 60 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Deborah A. Roberts

Deborah Ann Roberts, 62, of Richland, died Jan. 8 in Richland.

She was born in Spokane and was a longtime Richland resident.

She was a retired home health care provider.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Gwendolyn W. Baze

Gwendolyn Wilson Baze, 97, of Prosser, died Jan. 8 in Prosser.

She was born in Quinton, Okla., and lived in the Tri-City area for 63 years.

She was a retired greeter for Walmart.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Winston F. McCracken

Winston F. McCracken, 88, of Kennewick, died Jan. 8 in West Richland.

He was born in Pullman and lived in the Tri-City area for two years.

He was a retired broadcaster at KMO AM Radio in Tacoma.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Elizabeth H. Fecht

Elizabeth H. Fecht, 98, died Jan. 9 at home in West Richland.

She was born in Wilmar, Minn., and lived in West Richland for 71 years.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Death Notices