Death Notices

Death notices for Jan. 10

By Tri-City Herald staff

January 09, 2019 05:08 PM

Dorothy S. Petersen

Dorothy S. Petersen, 95, of Kennewick, died Jan. 7 in Kennewick.

She was born in Parkers Prairie, Minn., and lived in the Tri-City area for 72 years.

She was a retired nurse for Kadlec Medical Center in Richland.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Rebecca L. Jennings

Rebecca L. Jennings, 74, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., died Jan. 5 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

She was born in Memphis, Tenn., and lived in Kennewick for 20 years before moving to Florida eight months ago.

She was a homemaker.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Roylene ‘Judy’ Chilson

Roylene “Judy” Etta Chilson, 92, of Richland, died Jan. 6 in Richland.

She was born in Cheney and lived in the Tri-City area for 70 years.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Evonne M. Gaston

Evonne Mae Gaston, 82, of Kennewick, died Jan. 8 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Bismark, N.D., and lived in the Tri-City area for many years.

She was a retired custodian for the Finley School District.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Phyllis A. Nielsen

Phyllis Ann Nielsen, 80, of Richland, died Jan. 8 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

She was born in Astoria, Ore., and lived in the Tri-City area for 20 years.

She was a homemaker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Tobias J. Smith

Tobias J. Smith, 81, of Kennewick, died Jan. 9 in Pasco.

He was born in Olton, Texas, and lived in the Tri-City area for three years.

He was a minister.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Stella R. Cyr

Stella Rose Cyr, 86, of Kennewick, died Jan. 9 in Kennewick.

She was born in Kellogg, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-City area for 76 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Ronald A. Graham

Ronald Albert Graham, 79, of Kennewick, died Jan. 8 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

He was born in Montana and lived in the the Tri-City area for 12 years.

He was a retired drywall contractor.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Duane A. Snyder

Duane Arthur Snyder, 91, of Kennewick, died Jan. 2 in Kennewick.

He was born in Dawson, N.D., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1950.

He was a retired industrial engineer at Hanford.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Richard L. Plester

Richard L. Plester, 75, of Kennewick, died Jan. 3 in Kennewick.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

  Comments  