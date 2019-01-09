Death notices for Jan. 10

Dorothy S. Petersen
Dorothy S. Petersen, 95, of Kennewick, died Jan. 7 in Kennewick.
She was born in Parkers Prairie, Minn., and lived in the Tri-City area for 72 years.
She was a retired nurse for Kadlec Medical Center in Richland.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Rebecca L. Jennings
Rebecca L. Jennings, 74, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., died Jan. 5 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.
She was born in Memphis, Tenn., and lived in Kennewick for 20 years before moving to Florida eight months ago.
She was a homemaker.
Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Roylene ‘Judy’ Chilson
Roylene “Judy” Etta Chilson, 92, of Richland, died Jan. 6 in Richland.
She was born in Cheney and lived in the Tri-City area for 70 years.
She was a homemaker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Evonne M. Gaston
Evonne Mae Gaston, 82, of Kennewick, died Jan. 8 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
She was born in Bismark, N.D., and lived in the Tri-City area for many years.
She was a retired custodian for the Finley School District.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Phyllis A. Nielsen
Phyllis Ann Nielsen, 80, of Richland, died Jan. 8 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
She was born in Astoria, Ore., and lived in the Tri-City area for 20 years.
She was a homemaker.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Tobias J. Smith
Tobias J. Smith, 81, of Kennewick, died Jan. 9 in Pasco.
He was born in Olton, Texas, and lived in the Tri-City area for three years.
He was a minister.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Stella R. Cyr
Stella Rose Cyr, 86, of Kennewick, died Jan. 9 in Kennewick.
She was born in Kellogg, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-City area for 76 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Ronald A. Graham
Ronald Albert Graham, 79, of Kennewick, died Jan. 8 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
He was born in Montana and lived in the the Tri-City area for 12 years.
He was a retired drywall contractor.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Duane A. Snyder
Duane Arthur Snyder, 91, of Kennewick, died Jan. 2 in Kennewick.
He was born in Dawson, N.D., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1950.
He was a retired industrial engineer at Hanford.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Richard L. Plester
Richard L. Plester, 75, of Kennewick, died Jan. 3 in Kennewick.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
