Death notices for Jan. 9

Katherine J. Davis
Katherine Jane Davis, 83, of Pasco, died Dec. 29 in Pasco.
She was born in Chicago, Ill., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1968.
She was a retired real estate agent.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Mary S. Williams
Mary S. Williams, 92, of Grandview, died Jan. 6 in Grandview.
She was born in Hugo, Okla., and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.
She was a homemaker.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
John M. Armstead
John Michael Armstead, 72, of Grandview, died Jan. 5 in Spokane.
He was born in Colorado Springs, Colo., and lived in Grandview for 15 years.
He was a contract consultant for defense/nuclear cleanup.
Pacific Northwest Cremation, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.
Stanley Spohr
Stanley Spohr, 89, of Richland, died Jan. 6 in Spokane.
He was born in Portland, Ore., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1951.
He was a retired accountant at Hanford.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Nolen W. Benge Jr.
Nolen Wilson Benge Jr., 75, of Kennewick, died Jan. 5 in Kennewick.
He was born in Portland, Ore., and lived in the Tri-City area for 65 years.
He was the retired owner of Discount Video.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Charmaine L. Ellis
Charmaine Lynn Ellis, 75, of Kennewick, died Jan. 6 in Richland.
She was born in Chicago, Ill., and lived in the Tri-City area for 40 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Anna K. Hunter
Anna Kristina Hunter, 99, of Grandview, died Jan. 6 in Los Alamitos, Calif.
She was born in Loup City, Neb., and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.
She was a registered nurse.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Elmer H. Schaer
Elmer H. Schaer, 96, of Richland, died Jan. 6 in Richland.
He was born in Pittsburg, Pa., and lived in the Tri-City area for 10 years.
He was a retired teacher and librarian for elementary and high schools.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
