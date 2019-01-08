Death Notices

Death notices for Jan. 9

By Tri-City Herald staff

January 08, 2019 05:29 PM

Katherine J. Davis

Katherine Jane Davis, 83, of Pasco, died Dec. 29 in Pasco.

She was born in Chicago, Ill., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1968.

She was a retired real estate agent.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Mary S. Williams

Mary S. Williams, 92, of Grandview, died Jan. 6 in Grandview.

She was born in Hugo, Okla., and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

She was a homemaker.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

John M. Armstead

John Michael Armstead, 72, of Grandview, died Jan. 5 in Spokane.

He was born in Colorado Springs, Colo., and lived in Grandview for 15 years.

He was a contract consultant for defense/nuclear cleanup.

Pacific Northwest Cremation, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.

Stanley Spohr

Stanley Spohr, 89, of Richland, died Jan. 6 in Spokane.

He was born in Portland, Ore., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1951.

He was a retired accountant at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Nolen W. Benge Jr.

Nolen Wilson Benge Jr., 75, of Kennewick, died Jan. 5 in Kennewick.

He was born in Portland, Ore., and lived in the Tri-City area for 65 years.

He was the retired owner of Discount Video.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Charmaine L. Ellis

Charmaine Lynn Ellis, 75, of Kennewick, died Jan. 6 in Richland.

She was born in Chicago, Ill., and lived in the Tri-City area for 40 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Anna K. Hunter

Anna Kristina Hunter, 99, of Grandview, died Jan. 6 in Los Alamitos, Calif.

She was born in Loup City, Neb., and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

She was a registered nurse.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Elmer H. Schaer

Elmer H. Schaer, 96, of Richland, died Jan. 6 in Richland.

He was born in Pittsburg, Pa., and lived in the Tri-City area for 10 years.

He was a retired teacher and librarian for elementary and high schools.

Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

