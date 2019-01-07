Death Notices

Death notices for Jan. 5

By Tri-City Herald staff

January 07, 2019 09:35 AM

Barbara Brodaczynski

Barbara Brodaczynski, 89, of Richland, died Jan. 2 at Richland Rehabilitation.

She was born in Milwaukee, Wisc., and lived in Richland for 30 years.

She was a retired fourth grade public school teacher.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Donald L. Haven

Donald L. Haven, 85, of Pasco, died Jan. 3 at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.

He was born in Pasco and lived in Pasco for more than 52 years.

He was self employed and retired from Don’s Complete Janitorial Service.

Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Mina ‘Marguerite’ Perkins

Mina “Marguerite” Perkins, 92, of Warden, died Jan. 2 in Spokane.

She was born in Billings, Mont., and lived in the Tri-City area for more than 25 years.

She was a retired retail clerk.

Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Max D. Sutton

Max Donald Sutton, 79, of Richland, died Dec. 25 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Grove, Okla., and lived in the Tri-City area for two years.

He was a retired truck driver.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Ronald T. Breeze

Ronald Thomas Breeze, 82, of Prosser, died Jan. 3 in Prosser.

He was born in Prairie Farm, Wisc., and was a longtime Lower Valley resident.

He was a logger and farmer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Charlotte E. Clayton

Charlotte Elizabeth Clayton, 93, of Richland, died Jan. 2 in Richland.

She was born in Seattle, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1951.

She was a retired music teacher.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

  Comments  