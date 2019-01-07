Death notices for Jan. 5

Barbara Brodaczynski
Barbara Brodaczynski, 89, of Richland, died Jan. 2 at Richland Rehabilitation.
She was born in Milwaukee, Wisc., and lived in Richland for 30 years.
She was a retired fourth grade public school teacher.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Donald L. Haven
Donald L. Haven, 85, of Pasco, died Jan. 3 at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.
He was born in Pasco and lived in Pasco for more than 52 years.
He was self employed and retired from Don’s Complete Janitorial Service.
Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Mina ‘Marguerite’ Perkins
Mina “Marguerite” Perkins, 92, of Warden, died Jan. 2 in Spokane.
She was born in Billings, Mont., and lived in the Tri-City area for more than 25 years.
She was a retired retail clerk.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Max D. Sutton
Max Donald Sutton, 79, of Richland, died Dec. 25 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in Grove, Okla., and lived in the Tri-City area for two years.
He was a retired truck driver.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Ronald T. Breeze
Ronald Thomas Breeze, 82, of Prosser, died Jan. 3 in Prosser.
He was born in Prairie Farm, Wisc., and was a longtime Lower Valley resident.
He was a logger and farmer.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Charlotte E. Clayton
Charlotte Elizabeth Clayton, 93, of Richland, died Jan. 2 in Richland.
She was born in Seattle, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1951.
She was a retired music teacher.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments