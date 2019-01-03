Death notices for Jan. 4

Adan Rivera Magana
Adan Rivera Magana, 64, died Dec. 30 at home in Pasco.
He was born in Mexico and lived in the Tri-City area for 40 years.
He was a retired supervisor in agriculture processing.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Deborah J. Dixon
Deborah Jean Dixon, 58, of Pasco, died Jan. 2 in Kennewick.
She was born in Great Falls, Mont., and lived in the Tri-City area for 37 years.
She was a administrative assistant.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Peggy B. Blancq
Peggy B. Blancq, 66, of Kennewick, died Dec. 31 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.
She was born in Louisiana and lived in the Tri-City area for 10 years.
She was a computer programmer.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Nancy L. Moore
Nancy Lee Moore, 72, of Kennewick, died Dec. 24 at Prestige Assisted Living Expressions Memory Care in Kalispell, Mont.
She was born in Washington, D.C., and lived many years in the Tri-City area.
She was a retired senior research scientist for Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.
Darlington Cremation and Burial Service, Kalispell, is in charge of arrangements.
Glenna L. Covey
Glenna Louise Covey, 86, died Jan. 2 at home in Richland.
She was born in Twisp and lived in Richland for 12 years.
She was a retired receptionist.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Carol “Chris” Snow
Carol “Chris” Nadine Snow, 93, of Sequim, died Jan. 3 in Sequim.
She was born in Yakima and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.
She was the retired owner/operator of Snow and Sons Produce in Outlook.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Othie L. DeWitt
Othie Lyndal DeWitt, 71, of Richland, died Jan. 1 at Peace of Mind Adult Family Home in Richland.
He was born in Barr, Ill., and was a longtime Prosser resident.
He was a retired security officer for Energy Northwest at the Hanford site.
Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.
