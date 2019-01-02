Death notices for Jan. 3

Catherine J. Tibbs
Catherine Julia Tibbs, 97, of Kennewick, died Dec. 29 in Kennewick.
She was born in Los Angeles and lived in Kennewick since 1973.
She retired from work in retail.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Sean Lilly
Sean Lilly, 42, of Pasco, died Dec. 26 in Kennewick.
He was born in Richland and lived in the Tri-City area since 2010.
He was an electrician for Advanced Protection Services.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
John ‘Dick’ Golob
John ‘Dick’ Richard Golob, 85, of Sunnyside, died Dec. 28 in Yakima.
He was born in Toppenish and was a lifelong Lower Yakima Valley resident.
He was a retired cattle rancher and farmer.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Harry O. Witt
Harry O. Witt, 99, of College Place, died Dec. 30 in College Place.
He was born in Kennewick and lived in the Tri-City area for 70 years.
He was a retired iron worker at Hanford.
Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Arthur B. Carson
Arthur Burton Carson, 96, of Kennewick, died Dec. 31 in Kennewick.
He was born in Littell and lived in the Tri-City area for 64 years.
He was a retired architect at Carson and Kesterson Architects.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Michael W. Noski
Michael W. Noski, 72, of West Richland, died Jan. 1 in Richland.
He was born in Olympia and lived in the Tri-City area for 35 years.
He was a retired police chief for West Richland.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Andrew M. Martin Jr.
Andrew Millard Martin Jr., 79, of Sunnyside, died Jan. 1 in Sunnyside.
He was born in Greenwood, S.C., and was a longtime resident of Sunnyside.
He retired from the U.S. Marine Corps.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Angelica M. Galindo
Angelica Maria Galindo, 49, of Grandview, died Dec. 31 in Yakima.
She was born in Coalcoman, Michoacan, Mexico, and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.
She was a registered nurse.
Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.
Jose I. Sifuentez Sr.
Jose Ines Sifuentez Sr., 86, died Jan. 1 at home in Pasco.
He was born in Zacatosa, Couhuila, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1969.
He was a retired farm worker.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Richard P. Miller
Richard Philip Miller, 92, of Kennewick, died Jan. 1 in Kennewick.
He was born in Spokane and lived in the Tri-City area for 90 years.
He was a retired service representative.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments