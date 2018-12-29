Death Notices

Death notices for Dec. 30

By Tri-City Herald staff

December 29, 2018 04:20 PM

Wesley L. Woolbright

Wesley Leon Woolbright, 80, of Kennewick, died on Dec. 28, in Kennewick.

He was born in Dumas, Ark., and lived in Kennewick for 45 years.

He was a retired teacher.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Irene A. Johnson

Irene Alice Johnson, 82, of Richland, died at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Elgin, N.D., and lived in Richland for 35 years.

She was a retired homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara A. Faulkner

Barbara Ann Faulkner, 73, of Richland, died in Kennewick.

She lived in Richland for 37 years.

She was the former owner of the Barbara’s Daycare.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

