Death notices for Dec. 30

Wesley L. Woolbright
Wesley Leon Woolbright, 80, of Kennewick, died on Dec. 28, in Kennewick.
He was born in Dumas, Ark., and lived in Kennewick for 45 years.
He was a retired teacher.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Irene A. Johnson
Irene Alice Johnson, 82, of Richland, died at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
She was born in Elgin, N.D., and lived in Richland for 35 years.
She was a retired homemaker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara A. Faulkner
Barbara Ann Faulkner, 73, of Richland, died in Kennewick.
She lived in Richland for 37 years.
She was the former owner of the Barbara’s Daycare.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
