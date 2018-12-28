Death notices for Dec. 29

Lyle L. Krueger
Lyle L. Krueger, 69, of Wapato, died on Dec. 24 in Wapato.
He was born in Toppenish and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.
He was a retired heavy equipment operator.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Troy E. Kahm
Troy Edd Kahm, 57, of Kennewick, died on Dec. 26 at home in Kennewick.
He was born in San Diego, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for four years.
He was a retired maintenance worker for apartment buildings.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
John C. Jochen
John Clark Jochen, 85, of Kennewick, died on Dec. 26 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in Woodbury, N.J., and lived in the Tri-Cities for most of his life.
He was a retired millwright at Hanford.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Donel R. Soward
Donel Raymond Soward, 73, of West Richland, died on Dec. 15 in Pasco.
He was born in California and lived in West Richland for 15 years.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Roberta E. Still
Roberta E. Still, 75, of Sunnyside, died on Dec. 26, in Sunnyside.
She was born in Prosser and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.
She was a retired licensed practical nurse.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Sean Lily
Sean Lily, 42, of Pasco, died on Dec. 26 in Kennewick.
He was born in Richland and lived in the Tri-Cities area since 2010.
He was an electrician at Advanced Protection Services.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Martine Jackel
Martine Jackel, 84, of Kennewick, died on Dec. 27, at Hospice House in Kennewick.
She was born in Freelandville, Ind., and lived in Kennewick for the past 11 years.
She was a retired homemaker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Reanna E. Norwood
Reanna Elizabeth Norwood, 41, of Richland, died on Dec. 27 in Richland.
She was born in Richland and lived in the Tri-Cities her entire life.
She worked as a certified nursing assistant.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
