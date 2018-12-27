Death notices for Dec. 28

Thomas W. Scott
Thomas Walter Scott, 76, died Dec. 26 at home in Kennewick.
He was born in Seattle and lived in Kennewick since 1975.
He was a retired retail and auto salesman.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Nancy E. Lee
Nancy Evelyn Lee, 81, of Richland, died Dec. 16 in Richland.
She was born in Westerly, R.I., and lived in the Tri-City area for 55 years.
She was a homemaker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Dean R. Johnson
Dean R. Johnson, 82, of Richland, died Dec. 25 in Richland.
He was born in Juneau, Alaska, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1976.
He was a retired engineer at Westinghouse/Fluor.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Otis A. Falls
Otis Arthur Falls, 81, of Pasco, died Dec. 23 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
He was born in Lamar, Mo., and lived in the Tri-City area for 23 years.
He was a retired superintendent for the North Franklin School District.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Lula B. Garland
Lula Belle Garland, 77, of Kennewick, died Dec. 23 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.
She was born in Louisa, Ky., and lived in the Tri-City area for 29 years.
She was a homemaker.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Jeremiah S. Kline
Jeremiah Scott Kline, 40, of Kennewick, died Dec. 24 in Kennewick.
He was born in Lancaster, Pa., and lived in Kennewick for 27 years.
He worked in retail sales.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Josefa G. Gonzalez
Josefa G. Gonzalez, 52, of Pasco, died Dec. 22 in Richland.
She was born in Tijuana, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-City area for 45 years.
She was a paralegal.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Eval L. Kitchen
Eval Lane Kitchen, 90, of Richland, died Dec. 23 at Brookdale Torbett Senior Living.
She was born in Pulaski, Va., and lived in Richland since 1967.
She was a homemaker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Curtis L. Eliason
Curtis Luther Eliason, 79, of Richland, died Dec. 24 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in Hagerman, Idaho, and lived in Richland since 1963.
He retired from the Richland Fire Department and Washington State Patrol.
Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.
Mary L. Arent
Mary Lou Arent, 81, of Pasco, died Dec. 27 in Pasco.
She was born in Detroit, Mich., and lived in the Tri-City area for 30 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Ronald L. Hansen
Ronald Lee Hansen, 70, of Kennewick, died Dec. 26 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.
He was born in Richland and was a lifelong Tri-City area resident.
He served in the Army and was a retired machinist.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Sharilyn ‘Cookie’ Davidson
Sharilyn “Cookie” K. Davidson, 77, of Kennewick, died Dec. 24 in Pasco.
She was born in Mobridge, S.D., and lived in the Tri-City area for 60 years.
She was a retired bartender for American Legion Post 34.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
