Death notices for Dec. 27

Eleanor D. Van Liew
Eleanor Deane Van Liew, 85, of Pasco, died Dec. 20 in Pasco.
She was born in Highland, Utah, and lived in Pasco for 55 years.
She was a retired private piano teacher.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Erica D. Finnegan
Erica Danielle Finnegan, 39, of Benton City, died Dec. 23, at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
She was born in Crawfordsville, Ind., and lived in the Tri-Cities for the past seven months.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia M. Haag
Patricia M. Haag, 54, of Pasco, died Dec. 25 in Richland.
She was born in Toppenish and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1976.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
John ‘Dennis’ Bottineau
John “Dennis” Bottineau, 63, of Sunnyside, died on Dec. 21 in Richland.
He was born in Wenatchee and worked as a security guard at Hanford.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Darlene J. Wear
Darlene J. Wear, 82, of Prosser, died Dec. 24, in Prosser.
She was born in Sunnyside and was a lifetime Yakima Valley resident.
She was a retired consumer affairs representative for the telephone company.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Helen J. Crowe-Strawn
Helen J. Crowe-Strawn, 72, of Kennewick, died Dec. 21, at home in Kennewick.
She was born in Nampa, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for four years.
She was a retired secretary at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.
Hillcrest Memorial Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Robert W. McCormick
Robert W. McCormick, 58, of Pasco, died Dec. 23 at home.
He was born in Pasco and lived in the Tri-Cities for 43 years.
He worked as a computer programmer.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Lee Alexander
Lee Alexander, 97, of Kennewick, died on Dec. 25 in Kennewick.
He was born in Aston, Idaho and lived in the Tri-Cities for 76 years.
He was a retired farmer.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Frank A. Case
Frank Alan Case, 71, of Pasco, died on Dec. 22, at his home.
He was born in Lima, Ohio, and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1949.
He was a retired construction worker.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Cherryl J. Smigelski
Cherryl J. Smigelski, 77, of Kennewick, died on Dec. 24, at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
She was born on Des Moines, Iowa, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 40 years.
She was a homemaker.
Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is charge of arrangements.
Matthew Sollender
Matthew Sollender, 66, of Richland, died Dec. 21, in Kennewick.
He was born in Bridgeport and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 40 years.
He worked as a heavy machinery operator for a private contractor.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Verna L. Hughes
Verna Lois Hughes, 90, of Kennewick, died Dec. 24 in Kennewick.
She was born in Seattle and lived in the Tri-Cities for 67 years.
She was a retired teacher at Highlands Middle School.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Leonides A. Salazar
Leonides A. Salazar, 66, of Kennewick, died Dec. 24, in Kennewick.
He was born in Hidalgo de Juarez, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 18 years.
He was a retired cook.
Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel and Gardens, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
