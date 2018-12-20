Death notices for Dec. 21

Casimira A. Torres
Casimira A. Torres, 92, of Sunnyside, died Dec. 20 in Yakima.
She was born in San Felipe, Guanajuato, Mexico, and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.
She was a retired farm laborer.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Kenny E. Cullison
Kenny Edward Cullison, 50, of Pasco, died Dec. 14 in Pasco.
He was born in Yuba City, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area for 21 years.
He was a car cropper for RJ Mac.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia G. Lanier
Patricia Gail Lanier, 80, of Richland, died Dec. 20 in Richland.
She was born in Pontotoc, Okla., and lived in Richland for 1 1/2 years.
She was a retired secretary for Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
