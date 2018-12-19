Death notices for Dec. 12

Colleen J. Lobato
Colleen Joy Lobato, 65, of Burbank, died Dec. 14 in Burbank.
She was born in Everett and lived in Burbank for 23 years.
She was a self-employed medical caregiver.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Beverly Duarte
Beverly Duarte, 59, of Kennewick, died Dec. 15 in Kennewick.
She was born in Charlotte, N.C., and had lived in the Tri-Cities for three years.
She was the e-commerce director for Hawaiian Isles Coffee Co.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Helen J. Maronda
Helen Joyce Maronda, 83, of Kennewick, died Dec. 18 at Rosetta Assisted Living in Kennewick.
She was born in Monroe and had lived in the Tri-Cities for 21 years.
She was retired from indoor sales for industrial wholesale pipe valve fitters.
Bruce Lee Memorial Center, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
