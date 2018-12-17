Death notices for Dec. 18

Alta M. Burton
Alta Mae Burton, 85, of Pasco, died Dec. 15 in Pasco.
She was born in Omak and lived in the Tri-City area since 1954.
She was a retired nuclear technician.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Kenneth L. Kniveton
Kenneth Lee Kniveton, 76, of Eltopia, died Dec. 14 in Eltopia.
He was born in Oakdale, Calif., and lived in Eltopia for 60 years.
He was a retired farmer.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Joaquin O. Hernandez
Joaquin O. Hernandez, 93, died Dec. 15 at home in Pasco.
He was born in Gary, Ind., and lived in Pasco for 15 years.
He was a retired agricultural laborer.
Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Colleen J. Lobato
Colleen Joy Lobato, 65, of Burbank, died Dec. 14 in Burbank.
She was born in Everett and lived in Burbank for 23 years.
She was a caregiver.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Linda Abbott
Linda Abbott, 75, of Kennewick, died Dec. 15 in Kennewick.
She was born in Woodville, Texas, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1993.
She was a homemaker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Glenda J. Chapman
Glenda Joy Chapman, 85, of Pasco, died Dec. 9 in Pasco.
She was born in Longview and lived in the Tri-City area for 71 years.
She was a retired bookkeeper.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Darwin R. Roberts
Darwin Ray Roberts, 78, of Kennewick, died Dec. 16 in Kennewick.
He was born in Burwell, Neb., and lived in the Tri-City area for 52 years.
He was a retired electrician.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Joseph S. Moore Sr.
Joseph Sterling Moore Sr., 79, of Sunnyside, died Dec. 15 in Sunnyside.
He was born in Yakima and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.
He was a retired insurance agent and farmer.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Dwight M. Thompson
Dwight Mack Thompson, 74, of Kennewick, died Dec. 15 in Richland.
He was born in Phoenix, Ariz., and lived in the Tri-City area for 17 years.
He was a retired warranty specialist for Caterpillar Inc.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Clifford Schellinger
Clifford Schellinger, 90, of Eltopia, died Dec. 17 in Eltopia.
He was born in Minot, N.D., and lived in Eltopia for 34 years.
He was self employed.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Linda K. Johnson
Linda Kay Johnson, 69, of Benton City, died Dec. 15 in Benton City.
She was born in Dayton, Ohio, and lived in the Tri-City area since 1974.
She was a homemaker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
