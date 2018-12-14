Death notices for Dec. 15

Lila Saunders
Lila Saunders, 89, of Richland, died Dec. 11 in Richland.
She was born in Kansas City, Mo.., and lived in the Tri-City area since 1943.
She retired from work in document control in the nuclear industry.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Evelyn P. Haynes
Evelyn Pauline Haynes, 77, of Kennewick, died Dec. 14 in Kennewick.
She was born in Clifton, Ariz., and lived in the Tri-City area for 23 years.
She was a retired teacher for the Pasco School District.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Alvin D. Gable
Alvin D. Gable, 90, of Sunnyside, died Dec. 14 in Sunnyside.
He was born in Riverton, Neb., and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.
He was a retired heavy equipment operator.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments