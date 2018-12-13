Death notices for Dec. 14

Robert R. Auld
Robert Richard Auld, 83, of Kennewick, died Dec. 11 in Laramie, Wyo.
He was born in Wakefield, Kan., and lived in Kennewick for 50 years.
He was a retired nuclear operator and farmer.
Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home and Crematory, Junction City, Kan., is in charge of arrangements.
Amanda L. Snyder
Amanda L. Snyder, 39, died Dec. 12 at home in Kennewick.
She was born in San Bernardino, Calif., and lived in the Tri-City area for 6 1/2 years.
She was a certified nursing assistant at Hillcrest Manor in Sunnyside.
Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
William ‘Bud’ Phelps
William “Bud” Arthur Phelps, 90, died on Dec. 13 at his home in Prosser.
He was born in Poplar Bluff, Mo., and lived in Bickleton for 34 years.
He was a retired cattle stockman.
Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory, Prosser, is in charge of arrangements.
Mary E. Klopfenstein
Mary Elizabeth Klopfenstein, 61, died Dec. 12 at home in Kennewick.
She was born in Pueblo, Calif., and lived in Kennewick for 17 years.
She was a nurse.
Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.
Charles W. Walton IV
Charles Wesley Walton IV, 74, of Kennewick, died Dec. 12 in Kennewick.
He was born in San Francisco and lived in the Tri-City area for 50 years.
He was a retired manager for Safeway Stores Inc.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Robert A. Keizer
Robert Alan Keizer, 65, of Kennewick, died Dec. 11 in Kennewick.
He was born in Heppner, Ore., and lived in the Tri-City area for 42 years.
He retired from work in quality assurance for HPM Corp.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
